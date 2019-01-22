Gov. Scott to allow federal employees to access unemployment insurance

Gov. Phil Scott says his administration will allow essential federal employees working without pay access to unemployment insurance.

The ongoing federal government shutdown is approaching week six, and essential workers who are required to report for work without pay will miss a second straight paycheck this week.

Gov. Scott says the federal government allows furloughed federal workers to receive unemployment benefits, but not essential employees still working for no pay.

Nonetheless, he says he believes the state is on firm legal footing if it authorizes the payments.

"They're the folks that have to go to work, they have to pay for gas, they have childcare, and they're not able to collect unemployment," Scott said. "It's a parity issue. It just didn't seem fair for one sector to get the unemployment benefits and the other not to."

Scott says he worked with legislative leaders on the idea over the weekend.