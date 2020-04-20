Vt. labor officials to mail out $1,200 checks for unresolved claims

Vermont officials will be mailing out thousands of $1,200 checks to individuals Monday that did not have their unemployment claims validated over the weekend.

Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will give an update on unemployment claims and other COVID-19 related issues during a media briefing at 11 a.m.

Officials say the labor department cleared nearly 32,000 unemployment claim issues after working over the weekend. But they say 8,384 eligible claimants that did not have their issues resolved will get $1,200 checks sent out Monday.

After growing concern over the backlog of unresolved claims, Scott last week promised to send the checks and sort out the details later.

The Department of Labor has had to deal with an unprecedented number of unemployment claims and officials have said a shortage of operators and an outdated computer system caused led to the backlog.