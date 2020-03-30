Gov. Scott to provide update on coronavirus containment efforts

Governor Phil Scott and administration officials Monday morning will announce the latest efforts by the state to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Scott will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. in Montpelier.

It comes as Vermont health officials Sunday reported a total of 235 coronavirus cases in the state. Twelve people have died. More than half of the deaths so far have occurred at the Burlington Health and Rehab long-term care facility.

Over the weekend, residents at another senior facility, Pinecrest at Essex, were warned that a staffer had tested positive for COVID-19, and to be on the lookout for signs and symptoms in case it spreads.

The Vermont National Guard Sunday opened a new testing site at Landmark College in Putney Sunday to provide additional testing. Officials say it is only open to people who have a referral from their health care provider.

The governor is also expected to address the results of police compliance checks over the weekend at nearly 300 hotels and motels to make sure they were adhering to the stay at home order he issued last week. Under the order, hotels are only supposed to provide services for essential personnel or in emergency situations for the homeless.

