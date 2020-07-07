Scott to provide update on state's COVID-19 response

Vermont Governor Phil Scott Tuesday morning will provide another update on the state's COVID-19 response and relief efforts.

Watch live at 11 a.m. on Channel 3 and WCAX.com. If you don't see the live stream above, click here for a direct link.

Vermont reported 13 new confirmed cases of the virus over the weekend for a total of 1,251 cases. No new deaths were reported. The total number of deaths has remained at 56 since June 18. At just 0.4%, Vermont over the past week had the lowest average test positivity rate in the nation, according to state officials.

The state on Monday opened online applications for $150 million in Economic Recovery Grants to help businesses hit by the pandemic.

Scott this week is expected to provide guidance on restrictions placed on colleges and universities that are reopening this fall.

