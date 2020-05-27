Scott to provide update on COVID-19 response

Governor Phil Scott is not expected to announce further reopening of the economy at his media briefing Wednesday morning.

In a one-on-one interview with WCAX Tuesday, Scott says the number of new coronavirus cases has been small and the death rate has remained steady, but he says he's worried about bordering states that are still seeing an increase in cases.

Last week was a big week for reopenings, with outdoor restaurants, lodging, and retail getting the greenlight, in addition to many in-person medical appointments like dentists. Hair salons and barber shops are able to reopen Friday.

While he won't be making any new reopening announcements this week, Scott says last week was a step in the right direction.

"I've seen a lot of creativity out there. Up in the Grand Isle region, seeing the Blue Paddle, here in Montpelier with the Capital Plaza. They've all taken advantage of this. And even the creamy stand down the street has gone to drive-thru. So, people are being creative, trying to do whatever they can to stay open. At this phase, survive and then, we'll be able to open up further, so they can thrive," Scott said.

Lawmakers this week are expected to review the $400 million stimulus package pitched by the governor last week intended to help jumpstart the economy.