Gov. Scott and other Vermont communities to recognize Juneteenth

Governor Phil Scott and Vermont state leaders are holding a press conference Friday at 11 a.m.

We're told part of the meeting will include recognition of Juneteenth, the day slavery was ended in the United States.

The rest will talk about an update on COVID-19 in Vermont, including the state's first coronavirus death in weeks and more cases linked to the Winooski outbreak.

Friday marks three months since Vermont's first confirmed death related to coronavirus. In honor of all the Vermonters who have died because of the virus, Governor Phil Scott is lowering the U.S. and state flags to fly at half staff.

Several communities across Vermont will be commemorating Juneteenth Friday.

It's an official holiday in the town of Hartford and will be marked with a virtual gathering over Zoom at 6 p.m.

Organizers will be reading the Proclamation, there will be speakers and music to recognize the importance of the day.

Over in Essex Junction from 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m., a vigil will be held at Five Corners. We're told it's planned by Essex Resists, a local activist group.

Protestors will be holding up signs about racism and police violence and the names of black Americans who died will be read.

Organizers say wear a mask and plan to social distance.