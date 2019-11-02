Gov. Scott assesses flood damage in Vermont

Governor Phil Scott along with state, and local public safety and transportation officials toured some of the hardest hit areas of Vermont Saturday.

On Friday, the Halloween storm knocked out power for thousands, and washed out multiple roads throughout the state.

Scott says he has seen more flood damage to the North of the state, and more wind damage to the South. The most significant damage he had seen was the washed out Route 105 bridge in Richford near Magoon Rd.

"It's just a vision of how quick things can happen and how quickly and powerful the water is," he said.

The Governor threw on a hard helmet and joined VTrans crews on Saturday. That's where a culvert underneath the Rt. 105 bridge washed away with storm water. A temporary bridge is now being built, it's expected to be finished by Monday.

"It'll be roughly 120 feet in length. A two-lane bridge that will be in place until a new structure is designed and built," said Kyle Carpenter of VTrans.

Before that gets done, there's plenty of assessment to be completed and federal money to be acquired.

"We have about $1.4 million thus far and growing in terms of FEMA damage. We have about $1.2 million in Federal Highway grant emergency relief that we've assessed the damage thus far. And that's growing as well," Governor Scott said.

Scott says the damage he has seen is reminiscent of some previous storms that devastated Vermont.

"Brings back memories of Irene in some respects but not as significant, not as widespread as Irene," he said.

Vermont Emergency Management Director Erica Bornemann has requested a Preliminary Damage Assessment from FEMA. This is a step toward applying for a federal Public Assistance disaster declaration for public infrastructure repairs.

Twelve towns have reported major impacts from the storm. Those include Fairfax, Hyde Park, Johnson, Montgomery, Richmond, Stowe, Thetford, Waterville, Williston, Wolcott, Worcester, and Weybridge. More communities are likely to be added to the list as towns assess damage.

There are shelters open to those impacted by the storm damage. The Belvidere Central School on Rt. 109 and the Newport Municipal Offices on Main St.are open Saturday. Anyone with housing needs can call 2-1-1.