Gov. Scott urges Vermonters to come together during this time

Governor Phil Scott shared a message to Vermonters via Twitter Sunday night.

He's urging Vermonters to find ways to come together at this tough time, even if we must be physically apart.

"So today -- I'm asking for your help. This is your mission, help your fellow Vermonters in their time of need. I realize much of this is already happening, people are stepping up and pulling together but just like government needs to do more, I need each of you to do more as well," said Gov. Scott.

This comes at coronavirus cases continue to increase in our region. There are now 52 cases in Vermont.