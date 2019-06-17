Gov. Scott vetoes medical monitoring bill

Governor Phil Scott is rejecting a bill that he says would hurt Vermont jobs.

A medical monitoring bill would have required Vermont businesses to cover treatment costs of certain health problems.

This includes exposure to toxic chemicals on the job.

Gov. Scott says the bill lacks clarity, and worries it will keep businesses from staying in or coming to Vermont.

He said Vermont has already taken big steps toward making people responsible for contaminating water and other areas with chemicals.

In a statement, House Speaker Mitzi Johnson said Vermont must do better. Johnson says Vermonters should be protected from exposure of harmful chemicals and help when they are impacted. She adds she finds it outrages that the Governor had decided to side with corporations instead of Vermonters.

Senate President Pro-Tem Tim Ashe also released a statement. Ashe says the veto misses a chance to strengthen the state's reputation on corporate responsibility while sticking up for Vermonters.