Gov. Sununu moves all N.H. schools to online learning

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has signed an executive order that moves all public K-12 school districts in the Granite State to remote instruction. The order begins on Monday, March 16th, and ends Friday, April 3rd.

Sununu says starting Monday, districts should develop remote instruction and remote support capacity. He says all districts shall begin remote instruction to all students no later than Monday March 23rd.

The N.H. Department of Education shall provide assistance and guidance to school districts in the developed and implementation of each school districts plan.

Governor Sununu says within the next two days, he will issue directives which will ensure that parents needing to miss work to care for children at home will be able to access state unemployment benefits.

He also says tor those unable to stay home, the state will expand access to childcare. Commissioner Shibinette will work to take steps to provide flexibility in licensing for day care facilities to allow a business to provide temporary childcare.

Money will also be set aside to assist with districts who may need financial help so that all vacant school facilities can be deep cleaned and sanitized to ensure that our children return to a safe environment.

"We are taking unprecedented action as a state to help manage this evolving public health situation," Sununu said. "There are few moments in one’s life that are as truly transformational and important as one’s education, and we are doing everything we can to ensure kids can still receive the education they deserve," the Governor said in a Tweet.