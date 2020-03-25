Gov. Sununu picks new leader of state police

Gov. Chris Sununu is nominating Capt. Nathan Noyes to lead the New Hampshire State Police.

Sununu was nominating Noyes at Wednesday's Executive Council meeting. Noyes is commander of a field operations bureau in the state police. He has served as a state trooper since 2001, previously holding the ranks of troop commander, assistant troop commander, patrol supervisor, and trooper.

Noyes has received several honors, including the Congressional Law Enforcement Award.

The council will likely hold a confirmation vote on Noyes on April 8. He would succeed Col. Christopher Wagner, who retired after spending 25 years with the state police.

