Gov. Sununu requests National Guard continue to aid pandemic response

Governor Chris Sununu is urging President Trump to extend New Hampshire’s National Guard Activation through September 30, 2020, to help combat COVID-19.

The Trump Administration had previously approved 1,000 members of the New Hampshire National Guard to aid in the pandemic response through June 24th. Sununu says soldiers are critical to the state, staffing testing sites, distributing PPE, and supporting food bank operations.

The Governor is asking that up to 450 members of the New Hampshire Army and Air National Guard continue serving the state in the pandemic response from June 24th through September 30th.,