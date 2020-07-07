Sununu: 'I will always welcome the President'

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says President Donald Trump is welcome to the Granite State for a rally planned for Portsmouth Saturday.

Sununu is expected to address that and other topics at his Tuesday media briefing at 3 p.m.

Sununu says he's glad to see masks are being given out at the outdoor rally at Portsmouth International Airport. "It is imperative that folks attending the rally wear masks," he said.

It's not clear if the governor will be greeting the president at the airport, but we're told if he does, he'll be wearing a mask.

The rally comes three weeks after an indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. That gathering was the president's first of the COVID-19 era, and it drew a smaller-than-expected crowd amid concerns of rising infections in the region.

The president was narrowly defeated in 2016 in New Hampshire by Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Before the pandemic, Trump campaign officials had pointed to the state as a place where they saw a chance to expand the electoral map during the president's reelection effort.