Gov. Sununu says he supports protesters

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu says he's supporting the protestors in the Granite State despite the stay at home order.

Over the weekend, hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Manchester, and in front of the city's police station to demand action against police brutality.

Sununu put out a statement beforehand saying that he stands with the peaceful protests which technically are violations of the state's current rules against large gatherings.

"Those steps were taken to ensure that it went off peacefully and constructively and that it wasn't just a one-day event but really the beginning of an ongoing discussion that we have to continually have with law enforcement really at a grassroots level at a one on one level," Gov. Chris Sununu, R-New Hampshire, said.

Sununu also said that while he doesn't always listen to the rhetoric coming from the president, violence will not be tolerated in New Hampshire.