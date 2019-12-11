Gov. Sununu wants National Forest Service to change its mind on e-bikes

New Hampshire's governor says the National Forest Service should change its mind on e-bikes.

E-bikes have a small electric motor that helps someone pedal.

The motor has caused uncertainty as how they should be treated.

The National Forest Service called them motor vehicles.

Governor Chris Sununu signed a letter with Arizona's Governor urging the National Forest Service to change the classification.

Sununu says e-bikes are an "invaluable tool to ensure that individuals of all abilities are able to access and enjoy the Granite State's great outdoors".