Gov. Sununu wants National Forest Service to change its mind on e-bikes

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) New Hampshire's governor says the National Forest Service should change its mind on e-bikes.
E-bikes have a small electric motor that helps someone pedal.
The motor has caused uncertainty as how they should be treated.
The National Forest Service called them motor vehicles.
Governor Chris Sununu signed a letter with Arizona's Governor urging the National Forest Service to change the classification.
Sununu says e-bikes are an "invaluable tool to ensure that individuals of all abilities are able to access and enjoy the Granite State's great outdoors".