Government: NH tax evader in standoff should not be released

The U.S. attorney's office says a woman who took part in a monthslong standoff with her husband at their New Hampshire home against U.S. marshals in 2007 should not be released from federal prison yet.

The government said Tuesday that Elaine Brown and co-conspirators “armed themselves to the teeth" and threatened the marshals.

It recommends that she serve at least another decade in prison.

Elaine Brown is now 78.

She has been imprisoned for nearly 15 years and is awaiting resentencing.

She hopes to be released after her upcoming hearing on Jan. 31.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)