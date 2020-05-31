Governor Cuomo signs death benefit bill for front-line workers

In New York, families of police officers, public health workers and other front-line workers who have died of the coronavirus will receive death benefits.

Governor Cuomo signed the bill Saturday.

It provides an accidental death benefit that is more substantial than the regular death benefit public workers’ families are granted.

Dozens of police officers, public health workers, transit workers and paramedics have died of COVID-19 in the months since New York became the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States.