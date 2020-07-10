Governor Phil Scott to provide COVID-19 update

Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials Friday morning will give another update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch live at 11 a.m. on Channel 3 and WCAX.com. If you don't see the live stream above, click here for a direct link.

As of Thursday, Vermont health officials reported 16 new cases, most of them in Chittenden County. That brings the stateside total to 1,272. The number of deaths has stayed at 56 for several weeks.

Administration officials are expected to provide further details on support on the way for renters and landlords through the Rental Housing Stabilization Program. Vermonters can begin applying to the $25 million program starting next week.

