Scott approves budget bill

Vermont Governor Phil Scott has officially signed the state budget for the fiscal year 2020.

While certain budget items were tabled until the next budget process, both Democrats and Republicans were happy to see increases in budgeting for items like clean water and school security be signed into law.

"The budget that I will sign today is a good, fiscally responsible budget, which funds many of the legislatures priorities as well as initiatives that I've proposed," Scott said.

The governor continues this week's slew of bill signings Wednesday with a visit to the new Caledonia Spirits distillery where he plans to sign three economic and workforce related bills.