Governor Scott to provide update on state's response

On Friday we will get another update on Vermont's COVID-19 response.

No formal agenda has been sent out for the 11 a.m. press conference, but we expect the governor to talk about the Winooski coronavirus cluster and the emergency order that's set to expire Monday.

Plus, you've been asking us about things like visiting loved ones at elder care facilities and why you're still having problems when unemployment claims.

He also could address more questions regarding police reform and protests.

Governor Scott says he supports a move to paint the Black Lives Matter message on State Street in Montpelier.

"I think it will be a necessary reminder that we must make equity a priority and use this movement to drive real action that will benefit all of Vermont," said Scott in a tweet.

