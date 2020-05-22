Governor: Vermont cities, towns to decide on fireworks

While the governor on Friday announced the cancellation of fairs, festivals and other events that draw a crowd, he said Independence Day celebrations are up to Vermont cities and towns.

Some have already canceled their parades and fireworks.

When WCAX News asked Gov. Phil Scott about fireworks on Friday, the governor said his order doesn't prohibit an actual fireworks show, but the limit on gatherings might.

As of right now, the governor is predicting that social gatherings will increase to 25 people in June. Right now, we're still at 10.