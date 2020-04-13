Scott appoints Rockingham businesswoman to House seat

A Rockingham businesswoman and nurse has been appointed to fill a vacant seat in the Vermont House of Representatives.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott appointed Kelley Tully, a Democrat, to fill the Windham County House district that became vacant upon the February resignation of Democrat Matthew Trieber. Tully is president of C & H Transportation and vice president of Cota & Cota, a third-generation family business in Bellows Falls. She is a registered nurse who worked at Springfield Hospital for 25 years.

Scott said his appointment of the Democrat follows Vermont tradition of appointing a lawmaker of the same party as the lawmaker who left the post.

