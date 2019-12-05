Governor appoints long-time judge to Vt. Supreme Court

A long-time Vermont Superior Court judge is going to become the next justice on the Vermont Supreme Court.

The appointment of William Cohen, of Rutland, as an associate justice was announced Thursday by Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican.

Cohen, a Rutland-native, was appointed to the Superior Court bench in 1999. He is currently serving in Rutland and Bennington counties.

Scott says Cohen understands the needs of Vermonters as well as the challenges facing the judiciary and the justice system.

Cohen replaces former Associate Justice Marilyn Skoglund, who retired in September.

