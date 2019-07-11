Governor appoints new Windham County sheriff

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has appointed a new sheriff for Windham County.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that Windham County Sheriff Capt. Mark Anderson was Scott's top choice for sheriff. Anderson also had support from the Windham County Democratic Committee and the former sheriff.

Scott announced Anderson's appointment in a release Wednesday. He pointed to the 33-year-old's history of public service, experience with budget management and drug recognition. He's been with the department for 15 years.

Anderson has two business administration degrees. He's a member of the Barnes Air National Guard in Westfield, Massachusetts.

Anderson says he wants to simplify access to law enforcement and emergency services and help organize a regional effort to combat the opioid epidemic.

Anderson was to be sworn in Thursday at Windham County Courthouse in Newfane.

