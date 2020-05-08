Governor's Mother's Day message to kids

Gov. Phil Scott bookended his two-hour press conference on Friday with a tribute to moms.

First, he gave a shoutout to his own mother, crediting her for the man he is today.

Then, he had a message for his youngest constituents.

"For those kids that might be watching out there, remember, Mother's Day is on Sunday. It's their day, not your day. Treat them, uh, even more special than you would every other day. Three-hundred-and-sixty-four days a year are your day. This is one for the mom, so treat them extra special," said Scott, R-Vermont.

So do what your governor says, kids! Be nice to your moms!