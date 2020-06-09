Governor looking for applicants for Vermont Racial Equity Task Force

Gov. Phil Scott is looking for applicants for a new task force designed to promote racial, ethnic and cultural equity in Vermont.

Scott created the panel last week in the aftermath of nationwide protests, including some in Vermont, against violence by police and racism following the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police. It's also partially in response to the disproportionate toll COVID-19 is taking on minority populations.

The panel will also look for ways to encourage minority populations to run for office.

If you're interested in being appointed to the public member position, you need to complete the application, which can be found by clicking here. Then you should submit it by email to exe.appointments@vermont.gov no later than 5 p.m. on June 12.