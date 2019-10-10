Governor names new secretary of Human Services

Gov. Phil Scott has appointed a new secretary of the Vermont Agency of Human Services.

Mike Smith-File photo

Mike Smith will take over the position at the end of the month.

Smith briefly held that position under former Gov. Jim Douglas, before becoming Douglas' administration secretary.

Smith is currently the interim CEO of Vermont Information Technology Leaders.

As the head of the state's largest agency, he will be responsible for a wide range of issues including health, prisons and child welfare.