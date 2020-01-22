Governor pitches payday for city scarred by fraud scandal

Gov. Phil Scott wants to send money to a city still digging out from the largest fraud case in Vermont history. Newport suffered the most visible scar from the EB-5 scandal.

"The capital bill now includes $1.5 million to begin the process of helping to revitalize Main Street," said Scott, R-Vermont, pitching a payday for Newport City.

The governor proposes sending $1.5 million to try to help the Northeast Kingdom community.

The community has the highest unemployment rate in the state at 4.5% and is reminded every day of the failed promise of EB-5: a huge hole along the city's main street. An entire block was torn down to make way for redevelopment that never happened. Only an eyesore remains.

Investigators say those planned projects were part of the largest fraud case in Vermont history.

Newport continues to try to bounce back. And the governor says a financial boost will help.

"This will help bring private and public investment together to implement a larger vision for Newport and the Northeast Kingdom," Scott said.

"Change is inevitable and progress is an option. And the $1.5 million that the governor said that he wants to send in this direction is really a great way to move us in that area," said Bruce James of the North Country Chamber of Commerce.

While the million and a half bucks won't fill the hole, the North Country Chamber of Commerce says it will help a lakeside city with so much potential.

"For someone who wants to have the lifestyle of leisure and recreation, this is really the place to do it. And I think the $1.5 million that the governor is going to be sending in this direction will go a long way in making that happen for a lot of people," James said.

The state plans to work with the city on how to best use that $1.5 million, whether it's revitalizing Main Street or that empty lot or even using the money to purchase that lot-- it all still needs to be worked out. Of course, the money needs to be approved by the Legislature.

The vacant lot is still in the receiver's hands following the fraud.

The chamber says it's environmentally clean and hopes developers see potential there for a landmark attraction like an arts and entertainment center.