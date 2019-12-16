Governor signs union contract with state-funded paid leave

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has signed a two-year contract with the state workers union that will allow 8,500 state employees to be eligible for a state-funded paid leave benefit.

The Republican's new contract with the Vermont State Employees Association was ratified by union members in late November.

Scott's administration says the benefit will allow state workers to receive 60% of their wages for up to six weeks of paid leave for the birth of a child, personal illness or to care for an ailing family member.

The contract's funding still needs to be approved by the Legislature.

12/15/2019 2:39:35 PM (GMT -5:00)