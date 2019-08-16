Governor takes 'Capital for a Day' initiative to Grand Isle County

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will make his second stop on his "Capitol for a Day" initiative next Tuesday, this time in Grand Isle County.
Gov. Phil Scott-File photo
The governor's office says the initiative gives Vermonters and local government leaders an opportunity to connect with state leadership and staff.
Scott and members from his cabinet will visit counties throughout the day. Here's a look at the schedule:
WHEN: Tuesday, August 20
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
GOVERNOR SCOTT'S PUBLIC SCHEDULE
8:00 - 9:00 a.m.
Cabinet Meeting
Worthen Library, 28 Community Lane, South Hero
Who: Governor Scott; cabinet; extended cabinet; and legislators
9:45 - 10:45 a.m.
Tour of the Borderview Research Farm-scale Biodiesel Production
487 Line Road, Alburgh
Who: Governor Scott; cabinet; extended cabinet; and legislators
11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m.
Visit Future Child Care and Pre-K Site
Alburgh Community Education Center
45 Champlain Street, Alburgh
Who: Governor Scott; cabinet; extended cabinet; and legislators
12:30 - 1:30 p.m.
Lunch and tour of the new Grand Isle Emergency Operations Center
10 Island Circle, Grand Isle
Who: Governor Scott; cabinet; extended cabinet; and legislators
2:00 - 3:00 p.m.
Panel Discussion Regarding Economic Development, Act 250, and Taxes
North Hero House Inn & Restaurant, 3643 US Route 2, North Hero
Who: Governor Scott; Agency of Administration; Agency of Commerce and Community Development; Dept. of Economic; Department of Taxes
3:30 - 4:30 p.m.
Fishing at Knight Point State Park
44 Knight Point Rd., North Hero
Who: Governor Scott; cabinet; and extended cabinet
Please note, this schedule is subject to change
ADDITIONAL PUBLIC EVENTS WITH CABINET & EXTENDED CABINET
9:00 - 10:00 a.m.
Gleaning on Pomykala Farm
197 East Shore North, Grand Isle
Who: Agriculture, Food & Markets Deputy Secretary Alyson Eastman
9:30 - 10:30 a.m.
The 2019 Legislative Session and Legislative Changes
Worthen Library of South Hero, 28 Community Ln., South Hero
Who: Tax Economist and Director of Policy Douglas Farnham; and Finance and Management Commissioner Adam Greshin
9:30 - 10:15 a.m.
Visit Champlain Islands Community Health Center
52 Community Lane, South Hero, VT
Who: Agency of Administration Secretary Susanne Young; Acting Human Services Secretary Martha Maksym
9:45 - 10:30 a.m.
Tour and Visit Isle La Motte School
534 School Street, Isle La Motte
Who: Agency of Education Chief Financial Officer Bill Bates
10:00 - 11:00 a.m.
Tour of CIDER and briefing on public transit program
324 Rt 2, South Hero
Who: Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn, CIDER Director Robin Way
11:00 - 11:45 a.m.
Community Conversations with the Alburgh Public Library
Alburgh Public Library, 16 South Main Street, Alburgh
Who: Agency of Administration Secretary Susanne Young; Department of Libraries State Librarian Jason Broughton
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
A Roundtable Discussion Regarding Taxation of Prewritten Software Accessed Remotely
Lake Champlain Islands Economic Development Corp., 3501 U.S. Route 2, North Hero
Who: Tax Economist and Director of Policy; and Digital Services
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Tour & Conversation at Hall's Orchard
4461 Main Street, Isle LaMotte
Who: Agriculture, Food & Markets Deputy Secretary Alyson Eastman
1:00 - 2:00 p.m.
Visit and Tour Grand Isle School and New Central Office
224 US Route 2, Grand Isle
Who: Agency of Education Chief Financial Officer Bill Bates
1:30 - 2:45 p.m.
Tour of Vermont Electric Coop (VEC) Solar Installation in Alburgh with VEC and the Developer, Encore.
Dump Road, Alburgh
Who: Public Service Commissioner, Public Service Deputy Commissioner, VEC CEO, Encore Renewables, Engie Associate
2:00 - 2:45 p.m.
Discussion of IT Services with Julow Computing
3195 U.S. Route 2, North Hero
Who: Digital Services Deputy Secretary Shawn Nailor; Developer Andrew Julow
2:00 - 3:30 p.m.
Visit and Discussion with Grand Isle Hunger Free Partnership
24 South Street, South Hero
Who: Acting Human Services Secretary Martha Maksym
2:15 - 3:15 p.m.
Tour & Conversation at Health Hero Farm
350 West Shore Drive, South Hero
Who: Agriculture, Food & Markets Deputy Secretary Alyson Eastman
2:30 - 3:15 p.m.
Tour and Visit Folsom Education and Community Center
75 South Street, South Hero
Who: Agency of Education Chief Financial Officer Bill Bates
3:00 - 3:45 pm
Community Conversations with the Grand Isle Free Library
10 Hyde Road, Grand Isle
Who: Department of Libraries State Librarian Jason Broughton
3:30 - 4:30 p.m.
Visit Champlain Islands Candy Lab
6 South Street, South Hero
Who: Agriculture, Food & Markets;