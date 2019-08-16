Governor takes 'Capital for a Day' initiative to Grand Isle County

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will make his second stop on his "Capitol for a Day" initiative next Tuesday, this time in Grand Isle County.

Gov. Phil Scott-File photo

The governor's office says the initiative gives Vermonters and local government leaders an opportunity to connect with state leadership and staff.

Scott and members from his cabinet will visit counties throughout the day. Here's a look at the schedule:

WHEN: Tuesday, August 20

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

GOVERNOR SCOTT'S PUBLIC SCHEDULE

8:00 - 9:00 a.m.

Cabinet Meeting

Worthen Library, 28 Community Lane, South Hero

Who: Governor Scott; cabinet; extended cabinet; and legislators

9:45 - 10:45 a.m.

Tour of the Borderview Research Farm-scale Biodiesel Production

487 Line Road, Alburgh

Who: Governor Scott; cabinet; extended cabinet; and legislators

11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m.

Visit Future Child Care and Pre-K Site

Alburgh Community Education Center

45 Champlain Street, Alburgh

Who: Governor Scott; cabinet; extended cabinet; and legislators

12:30 - 1:30 p.m.

Lunch and tour of the new Grand Isle Emergency Operations Center

10 Island Circle, Grand Isle

Who: Governor Scott; cabinet; extended cabinet; and legislators

2:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Panel Discussion Regarding Economic Development, Act 250, and Taxes

North Hero House Inn & Restaurant, 3643 US Route 2, North Hero

Who: Governor Scott; Agency of Administration; Agency of Commerce and Community Development; Dept. of Economic; Department of Taxes

3:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Fishing at Knight Point State Park

44 Knight Point Rd., North Hero

Who: Governor Scott; cabinet; and extended cabinet

Please note, this schedule is subject to change

ADDITIONAL PUBLIC EVENTS WITH CABINET & EXTENDED CABINET

9:00 - 10:00 a.m.

Gleaning on Pomykala Farm

197 East Shore North, Grand Isle

Who: Agriculture, Food & Markets Deputy Secretary Alyson Eastman

9:30 - 10:30 a.m.

The 2019 Legislative Session and Legislative Changes

Worthen Library of South Hero, 28 Community Ln., South Hero

Who: Tax Economist and Director of Policy Douglas Farnham; and Finance and Management Commissioner Adam Greshin

9:30 - 10:15 a.m.

Visit Champlain Islands Community Health Center

52 Community Lane, South Hero, VT

Who: Agency of Administration Secretary Susanne Young; Acting Human Services Secretary Martha Maksym

9:45 - 10:30 a.m.

Tour and Visit Isle La Motte School

534 School Street, Isle La Motte

Who: Agency of Education Chief Financial Officer Bill Bates

10:00 - 11:00 a.m.

Tour of CIDER and briefing on public transit program

324 Rt 2, South Hero

Who: Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn, CIDER Director Robin Way

11:00 - 11:45 a.m.

Community Conversations with the Alburgh Public Library

Alburgh Public Library, 16 South Main Street, Alburgh

Who: Agency of Administration Secretary Susanne Young; Department of Libraries State Librarian Jason Broughton

11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

A Roundtable Discussion Regarding Taxation of Prewritten Software Accessed Remotely

Lake Champlain Islands Economic Development Corp., 3501 U.S. Route 2, North Hero

Who: Tax Economist and Director of Policy; and Digital Services

11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Tour & Conversation at Hall's Orchard

4461 Main Street, Isle LaMotte

Who: Agriculture, Food & Markets Deputy Secretary Alyson Eastman

1:00 - 2:00 p.m.

Visit and Tour Grand Isle School and New Central Office

224 US Route 2, Grand Isle

Who: Agency of Education Chief Financial Officer Bill Bates

1:30 - 2:45 p.m.

Tour of Vermont Electric Coop (VEC) Solar Installation in Alburgh with VEC and the Developer, Encore.

Dump Road, Alburgh

Who: Public Service Commissioner, Public Service Deputy Commissioner, VEC CEO, Encore Renewables, Engie Associate

2:00 - 2:45 p.m.

Discussion of IT Services with Julow Computing

3195 U.S. Route 2, North Hero

Who: Digital Services Deputy Secretary Shawn Nailor; Developer Andrew Julow

2:00 - 3:30 p.m.

Visit and Discussion with Grand Isle Hunger Free Partnership

24 South Street, South Hero

Who: Acting Human Services Secretary Martha Maksym

2:15 - 3:15 p.m.

Tour & Conversation at Health Hero Farm

350 West Shore Drive, South Hero

Who: Agriculture, Food & Markets Deputy Secretary Alyson Eastman

2:30 - 3:15 p.m.

Tour and Visit Folsom Education and Community Center

75 South Street, South Hero

Who: Agency of Education Chief Financial Officer Bill Bates

3:00 - 3:45 pm

Community Conversations with the Grand Isle Free Library

10 Hyde Road, Grand Isle

Who: Department of Libraries State Librarian Jason Broughton

3:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Visit Champlain Islands Candy Lab

6 South Street, South Hero

Who: Agriculture, Food & Markets;

