Governor wants incentives for computer science education

Gov. Phil Scott wants Vermont schools to provide math and science credits for students who take computer science courses.

The governor says only 26 teachers in Vermont are qualified to teach computer science. He's not asking for a mandate but he hopes local districts will consider it.

Scott signed a proclamation naming Wednesday "Make Computer Science Count Day" in the state. He says many of the jobs that need to be filled require computer science training.

Tech company owner Rubin Bennett says encouraging students to study computer science will help grow the state's workforce.

"We want to see more technology workers here and developing more in state obviously makes sense. And this is a burgeoning field," Bennett said.

"The benefits are clear: STEM and computer science programs, along with career and technical education, not only prepare our students for the workforce but also encourage them to follow through on their education by providing exciting and valuable learning opportunities," said Scott, R-Vermont.

The governor says there are training resources for educators available through the Vermont Computer Science Alliance.