Governor weighs in on McAllister trial

A day after a jury found former Vermont state senator Norm McAllister not guilty of sex crimes, state leaders are weighing in on the verdict.

Gov. Phil Scott

McAllister was first arrested at the Statehouse in the spring of 2015. Lawmakers then voted to suspend him from the Statehouse.

At the time, Gov. Phil Scott was lieutenant governor and president of the Senate under then-Gov. Peter Shumlin.

At his weekly press conference, Scott addressed McAllister's recent trial and said he stands by the decision to suspend McAllister.

"The allegations were very serious and involved more than what was dropped as of yesterday and we didn't believe it was conducive to the Senate at that time," said Scott, R-Vermont.

McAllister says he does not plan to run for office again.