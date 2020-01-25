Governor's budget would expand child tax credit

New York's governor wants to expand the state's child tax credit to help families cover the costs of raising children. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's recently released budget proposal would expand New York's child tax credit to children under four. The Democrat says the move would help nearly 400,000 families with annual gross income of $50,000 or less who are struggling with the cost of raising children. Lawmakers face a deadline to pass a budget by April 1.

