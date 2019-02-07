Governor's council recommends strategies to help fight addiction

The governor's Opiate Coordination Council has released new recommendations to help fight addiction in Vermont.

The council wants to find sustainable funding for prevention programs, expand intervention and harm reduction programs and offer more support for people in recovery.

State officials say Vermont is making progress by expanding treatment and seeing fewer people in need of treatment, but Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says the number of fatal opioid overdoses in 2017 has been revised from 101 to 108 because out-of-state hospitals have now reported Vermont deaths. Levine says the fatal overdose tally for 2018 will be revealed next week but he expects it to be 110.

"In these first years, much of what we have achieved have been challenging foundational efforts. These 2019 recommended strategies represent our embarking on deeper, ever more comprehensive approaches to reshaping our long-term, systemic approaches," Levine said.

"It's hard to use the term success when people are dying, but at the same time, to slow down the rate is important," said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

Levine says Vermont's treatment model known as hub-and-spoke is being imitated around the country, including in New Hampshire and California.

