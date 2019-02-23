Governors gather in Washington to find solutions

Governor what are you hoping to accomplish here in DC for folks back home?

"All kinds of things so you can glean from this type of up a meeting when you get all the governors for from route the United States and and beyond here but the territories as well for common purpose to share ideas and and listen to new initiatives in the encounters they have and because a lot of them are the same to we face in our state so they the summit solve them others had not we share ideas with them they share with us so what are the issues where the governors can speak with the loudest voice I think infrastructure may I think is a prime example of that I think be a nafta agreement that we're going to get briefed on that tomorrow and trying get behind that initiatives that we get a pass Congress because we all have business Weathers with Mexico or Canada I can't is our largest trading partner show it's important to us that get that song you have voice support for codified in abortion rights in Vermont given the uncertainty swirling around the issue here in DC with the power in the Supreme Court with Republican controlled the senate with the president that we currently have the house passed a measure this week it is that framework work for you is that something you can get behind well again I've said from the very beginning I believe in a woman's right to choose and I believe that we should you know but the principle of a codified roe V Wade it's move through the house has got to go through this senate I reserved judgment on that until it gets true and is in the final stages in that all I'll take it from there while you're reserving judgment does it raise any concerns for you the weights well again I think all voices should be heard and they had some public hearings I don't know what's going to happen in the senate to be honest with you haven't spoken to anyone leadership in the senate on this issue but the we'll see where it all ends up it's going to be soon I'm sure it's that it's over in the set it now and I'm sure they pick it up for consideration

