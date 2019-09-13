Grace Potter's Grand Point North Festival rocks Burlington this weekend

Grace Potter is back in Burlington and ready to rock! Watch the video to hear what the Vermont musician told our Ike Bendavid about this weekend's Grand Point North Festival.

The annual music festival brings thousands to the waterfront.

Starting Saturday, more than 16 bands will perform.

The yearly festival put on by Potter showcases local businesses and vendors.

"It's a little community but it's a vibrant community, so this is kind of a chance for us to showcase everything that this area has to offer from the amazing music scene at the top of the list to the great food and it's also kind of one last, it's one last hurrah. Summer is kind of taking it's one last breath," organizer Matt Rogers said.

In the second video, you can see Connor Cyrus' full interview with Matt Rogers.

Click here for all the details on Grand Point North.