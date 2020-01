Tickets for Vermont rock star Grace Potter's summer music festival go on sale Friday.

This year's Grand Point North Festival is Sept. 12-13 at the Burlington Waterfront.

A two-day pass will set you back $79. Weekend VIP tickets are $169. The tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m.

This will be the 10th year of the musical extravaganza on the Burlington Waterfront. No word yet on the musical lineup.