Graduates looking for jobs in unconventional circumstances

Graduates searching for their first job in the middle of a global pandemic and economic crisis are facing extra challenges.

A lot of UVM students are feeling the pressure to figure out their next move. Some say their post-graduate plans have been impacted.

”There’s been a lot of big changes in my plans and it’s kind of overwhelming,” said junior Shervin Razavi.

Razavi is gearing up for medical school and got accepted into summer research programs at Yale and Harvard, which are now cancelled because of the global health crisis. Razavi also says graduate school applications have been delayed for two to three weeks.

“I was planning initially to take the MCATs in June but because the April and May MCATs were all canceled, now I wasn’t able to schedule something in June and I have to take it in July, and they’re changing the format of the exam and things are going crazy,” said Razavi. “Now I have to consider the possibility of taking a gap year because I really don’t know what it’s going to work out and I really don’t know if it’s still going to be possible to apply for this cycle because I’m taking the MCATs so late.”

Some of the 2,200 students graduating, like Lara cushman, already have a job lined up. Some will start under unconventional circumstances.

“I actually have a friend who has a position in the area who got hired and was worried that she, being a new hire, wouldn’t be able to start her job but they’re actually going to do over Zoom onboarding. So she doesn’t have to come in in person and meet the crew. They’re going to try to do that orientation online,” said Cushman.

The director of the UVM Career Center Pamela Gardner is encouraging students who are having a hard time landing a job or who lost a summer internship not to panic. She’s urging students to take this time to network and make connections.

“We have thousands of alumni in a network who will talk with students about their work and what’s going on now and provide tips on what might happen as COVID becomes less central to our lives and the economy begins to open up,” Gardner said.

Gardner also says plenty of employers in the area are still reaching out to the career center with short-term opportunities. She says students should consider temporary work to better equip them for a longer-term job when it becomes available.

