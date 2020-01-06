Grafton County Sheriff's Departments warns against scam

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (WCAX) Grafton County Sheriff's Department is warning you of a potential scam and it involves them.
(Photo: Pixabay / License Link)
The Sheriff's Office says a scammer is pretending to be a Sergeant or Deputy by the name of Aaron Roberts.
The scammer then demands money or personal information, saying they've missed jury duty or a civil or criminal obligation.
They then ask you to send them money orders or pre-paid credit cards.
The department says this has been reported several times throughout the county and the state.