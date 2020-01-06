Grafton County Sheriff's Departments warns against scam

Grafton County Sheriff's Department is warning you of a potential scam and it involves them.

(Photo: Pixabay / License Link)

The Sheriff's Office says a scammer is pretending to be a Sergeant or Deputy by the name of Aaron Roberts.

The scammer then demands money or personal information, saying they've missed jury duty or a civil or criminal obligation.

They then ask you to send them money orders or pre-paid credit cards.

The department says this has been reported several times throughout the county and the state.