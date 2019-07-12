Grafton County experiences flooding after heavy downpours

Parts of our region experienced heavy downpours which led to flooding in southern Grafton County, New Hampshire.

The National Weather Service posted a warning Thursday night for the southern part of Grafton County, but it was called off Friday morning.

The State Emergency Operations Center opened up Thursday night around 10 p.m. to monitor conditions and assist local communities.

Emergency crews responded to several areas including Rumney for flooding.

Officials want residents to keep alert and follow evacuation requests from safety officials if necessary.

