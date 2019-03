The Grand Point North music festival will return to the Burlington Waterfront this September.

File photo

Vermont rocker Grace Potter and Higher Ground say the festival will run the weekend of Sept. 14-15 and a limited number of early bird passes and VIP tickets are now on sale. They cost $70-170 through Higher Ground.

The full lineup of performers will be announced in the spring.

