Grand opening celebration for new Hannaford location delayed

A new grocery store is set to open in South Burlington, but with little fanfare.

Construction is almost done at the new Hannaford on Shelburne Road in the old Kmart shopping plaza.

There was supposed to be a grand opening on Saturday. But now that will be a soft opening, meaning the store will open to customers but festivities will be postponed.

Until the new store opens, shoppers can use any of the other locations in the area, but they won't be able to use Hannaford's grocery pickup, Hannaford To Go.

Normally, customers would be able to place their order online and pick it up at one of the Hannaford locations without even getting out of the car. But that service is temporarily suspended at all locations.

According to the company website, it's to maximize the number of employees restocking shelves.

There is no clear date on when the service will return at this time.