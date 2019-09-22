Granite's Growth

This year marks the 130th Anniversary of the Barre Granite Association.

The association was formed in 1889, when fourteen Barre area granite manufacturers met to plan for the industry's first major trade show, the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago.

BGA Executive Director Doug Grahn says technology has made the biggest impact in the industry over that time. He also says the quality of gray granite and the craftsmanship behind the products are major reasons for a resurgence of the granite industry in Barre.

"They are coming to the realization that when you put our work up against others, there's really no comparison. Is it the cheapest? Generally not, but I look at it like our other Vermont products, Ben and Jerry's, Darn Tough Socks. All of these things. If you want quality, you'll pay for it," says Grahan.

The Barre Granite Association is sponsoring "Champions Night" tonight at another central Vermont staple, Thunder Road Speedbowl.

