Grant aims to improve Winooski parks accessibility

The public may see some changes coming to Winooski's parks over the next few years.

The city just received a $40,000 grant from the National Recreation and Park Association. City officials say the money will be used to hire professionals who will design a universally accessible park and help improve access and connectivity between already existing parks.

"Being a very small community in the Northeast, we are demographically very unique and interesting. Being a refuge resettlement community, having a lot of ethnic diversity here, linguistic diversity -- I think it's a cool community to sort of do this work in. I think it's going to be a really exciting project to see with our diversity, how folks collectively want to see the parks develop," said the city's Ray Coffey.

He says the city will work closely with residents over the next year, getting their input at public meetings.