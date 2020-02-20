Grant money to fund elder protective services in Vermont

Adult Protective Services within the Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living is getting a three-year, $1 million grant from the Administration for Community Living.

The money will create a Restorative Justice Program for victims and perpetrators of elder abuse.

The department says it will fund two dedicated case managers for a three-year period.

According to the department, each year about 10% of adults 60 or older experience some form of elder mistreatment.