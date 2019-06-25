Grant to fund youth risk reduction programs in Vt. schools

More than half a million dollars is headed to the Northeast Kingdom to help young people avoid risky behaviors.

The University of Vermont Extension will expand its program called PROSPER which targets sixth- and seventh-graders.

It's currently in place in three Vermont schools and works with kids to reduce behaviors like substance misuse.

St. Johnsbury School, Newport City Elementary, Derby Elementary and North Country Union Junior High School will all get the program.

It will start between next month and early next year.