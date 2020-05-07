Grant to help Vermont surplus milk products get to foodbank

Vermont is recovering some of the milk that farmers are having to dispose of and donating it to the Vermont Foodbank, with help from a $60,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation.

A big chunk of dairy farmers’ business has been wiped out as schools, restaurants, institutions and universities closed to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Vermont Agency of Agriculture announced Wednesday that the money will be used to buy the milk.

Dairy Farmers of America farms will provide the milk to Green Mountain Creamery and HP Hood. They will process it into yogurt and 2% milk.

