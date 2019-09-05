Grant to provide solar lanterns to area homeless

The Howard Center is giving 50 solar lanterns away to Burlington's homeless community thanks to a $2,500 grant from the Vermont Energy Investment Corporation.

The center is currently searching for a portable lantern with the ability to charge electronics. The main goal is to provide independence and access to something most of us consider a basic need.

"What we really thought of was, wouldn't it be great if they could have a portable, maybe solar-powered lantern that could provide them light and provide them electricity when they are either in an encampment or whether they're out and about," said the center's Adam Brooks.

The Howard Center plans on handing them out at the "Here to Help Clinics" at the Larner College of Medicine in October or November. They hope it encourages others to give this basic need to the homeless community.