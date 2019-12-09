Grants aimed at boosting hometown journalism

A big donation will restore local news jobs to communities around the country, including ours.

Over the next year, Report for America says it will fund the hiring of 250 journalists in newsrooms across 46 states. The University of North Carolina estimates about 30,000 newsroom jobs got cut over the last 15 years. Report for America's $5 million fund will pay for half the salaries of reporters over the next two years.

In our area, four publications will get new hires. The New Hampshire Union Leader in Manchester will add a rural Northern New Hampshire reporter. The Valley News in West Lebanon will have two, an environmental reporter and a photojournalist. Vermont Public Radio will get a Northeast Kingdom reporter. And VTDigger will gain a southern Vermont reporter.

Keith Oppenheim, a former CNN correspondent and a professor of media courses at Champlain College, spoke with our Galen Ettlin about what this means for journalism and for you. Watch the video for the full interview.