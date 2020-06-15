Grants available for projects, groups in Northeast Kingdom

The Vermont Community Foundation is awarding grants of up to $5,000 to support projects and organizations that benefit people and communities of the Northeast Kingdom.

The foundation says the funding is available to organizations and projects in Caledonia, Essex and Orleans counties.

Nonprofits, schools and grassroots organizations are encouraged to apply, the foundation said. The application deadline is 5 p.m. on Aug. 14.

The Northeast Kingdom Fund was created in 2011 by the Community Foundation and local partners.

6/14/2020 10:44:54 AM (GMT -4:00)